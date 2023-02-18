Shehzada Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer initially averted a clash with Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which was shinning bright at the ticket windows. Well, one cannot deny that the move may have been made ‘in respect’ to SRK but it was obvious that the film would have faced a dent. Unfortunately, that could not be saved despite postponement as it is being sandwiched between Siddharth Anand’s film and Ant-Man 3. Scroll below for details!

There is no denying that Kartik has a good pull and we’ve seen that with movies like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 amongst others. In fact, BB2 was the rare Bollywood film that performed when Bollywood was in crisis. Fans had huge expectations from Kartik’s latest release but it looks like he’s failed to meet the expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rohit Dhawan’s directorial had brought in 7 crores* on its opening day. While the start was slow, one expected the spot bookings and ‘buy 1 get 1’ ticket offers to help pick up the pace due to mixed word-of-mouth. Also, Ant-Man 3 and Pathaan are dividing its audience. Unfortunately, Shehzada could not grow on day 2. As per the early trends, Kartik Aaryan starrer is bringing in 6.30-7 crores at the box office, which is highly disappointing.

Shehzada’s total collections are now heading towards 13.30-14 crores in the first 2 days. Now, the film needs to show a healthy jump on Sunday to at least pack a decent opening weekend total. But as the numbers didn’t escalate despite Mahashivratri (partial holiday), there are no high expectations from Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 24: Collects Well On 4th Friday, Set To Grow Over The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News