Kriti Sanon On 5 Years In B’Town Recalls How Bareilly Ki Barfi & Luka Chuppi Turned A Game Changer For Her

Kriti Sanon made everyone sit up and take notice of her subtle beauty and acting skills right from her debut film, Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. And today, as the Lukka Chhupi actress celebrates 5 years of being a part of B-town, Kriti reveals she is a rather go-with-the-flow king of person and does not like planning things.

Kriti, who has finally signed her first lead film that rests completely on her shoulders, Mimi, has opened up about her journey in Bollywood so far. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kriti said, “I don’t think I plan at all. Even if I plan, it goes down the drain (laughs). I am not very good at planning. I am more of a ‘go-with-the-flow’ kind of person, and I like to follow my gut. Choosing a film can be tricky, but as long as you know the reason why you are doing it, you won’t regret it. I will do a film because I want to do it and not just for the heck it. For me, it’s about enjoying the process. Those many days of shooting of the film are more important to me, sometimes even more than just the Friday.”

Mimi, a film that revolves around surrogacy is Kriti’s first film that will focus completely on the actress. Speaking about what made her wait for 5 years before signing a solo film, Kriti said, “You always know it when your heart says yes and you want to take up the challenge. Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) opened new doors for me. When Luka Chhupi made a certain box office number, it gave me the confidence to try something different. I am ready to take more responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, Kriti also has Ashutosh Gowarikars period war drama Panipat in the pipeline which releases on December 6 2019. The film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast with Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Monish Behl, Zeenat Aman among others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!