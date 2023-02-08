Ankita Lokhande is a massive name in the entertainment industry. She started her career with television and has now slowly transitioned into Bollywood as well. She got immensely popular for portraying her onscreen character of ‘Archana’ from Pavitra Rishta which not only got her recognition but also massive fandom. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ankita gave a glimpse of her lavish 8-bhk apartment in Mumbai with all white furnishings and it’s a dream house that you would kill for. Scroll below to take a look at her beautiful house!

Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in an exclusive luxurious ceremony in December 2021. Their pictures were straight out of a fairytale and the two moved into their lavish 8-bhk apartment in June 2022 when the actress shared the housewarming pictures on her Instagram.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with husband Vicky Jain with a heartfelt caption that read, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby ❤️🧿”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

While here, you wouldn’t get a glimpse of the house, later she posted a reel on her Instagram giving a house tour ‘Tulsi’ from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style and damn oh damn, the house is huge with exquisite interiors and all white furnishings.

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing account, Ankita Lokhande captioned it, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani❤️I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma’am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this 🌻🙏🥰😘”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Since the interiors are all white in the house, it gives a very peaceful vibe just by looking at it. Also, the apartment happens to be on the 19th floor and is all white because it happens to be Archana’s favourite colour.

And the best part about it is that they made the aesthetics look great and pop out in the background with rugs, textured walls, furniture, and decor pieces that came with a glossy finish. Take a look at her bedroom below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

The actress often share reels on her Instagram giving a better view of her house, check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

We are in love with Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious 8-bhk apartment!

