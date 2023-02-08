Receiving much love from fans and audiences across the globe is comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for his first stand-up special, Bas Kar Bassi on Prime Video. The stand-up special received positive reviews from critics who have called it infectious and entertaining. The show is a reflection of Bassi’s old days and the road he took to become what he is today. From him being a lawyer to becoming an entrepreneur and finally making people laugh all around the world, Bassi’s stand-up special captures all the important milestones of his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revealing why he chose this title for his first stand-up special, Anubhav Singh Bassi says, “The story behind the name is that Ashish Solanki (Comicstaan Season 3 winner) and I were once going to a corporate show in Gurgaon. On our way, I was cracking some really bad and random jokes and suddenly Solanki said ‘bas kar Bassi’.’He further added that this title has always stuck with him. He said, “I have done a couple of jobs in my life and at each job, people used to tell me ‘Bas Kar Bassi’, as they had realized that this job is not meant for me. So I thought that this title would be perfect for my first special!”

Written and performed by Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up is directed by Abhishek Upmanyu and is produced by Karan Asnani, Ankur Bhargava, Rohit Gour, Shivanand Lalwani, and Veena Lalwani. Bas Kar Bassi is exclusively streaming now on Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Must Read: Shilpa Shinde Bashes Gulki Joshi & Asks “What Has She Done In Her Career?” Latter Hits Back As Their War Heats Up: “Meri Following Badha Dee Hai Usne”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News