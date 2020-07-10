Vikas Dubey Encounter: Netizens Drag Rohit Shetty To Create These Memes Ft. Simmba, Gangs Of Wasseypur & Abhishek Upmanyu
Vikas Dubey Encounter: Netizens Drag Rohit Shetty To Create These Memes Ft. Simmba, Gangs Of Wasseypur & Abhishek Upmanyu

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey got killed in an encounter earlier this morning. Last week UP Police had learnt that the gangster was hiding somewhere near Kanpur. Reportedly when the police raided the place, there was a mass shooting in which 8 police-men ended up losing their lives.

Yesterday, Vikas Dubey was arrested in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and was being brought back to Kanpur when he tried to escape, and the police had to shoot him.

Dubey had been a wanted criminal since a very long time. Last week the UP Police had got to know about his whereabouts, but apparently was later tipped by some insider which allowed him to plan his escape.

However, soon after news of the encounter broke, netizens came up with some creative reactions to it. Most of them revolving around Rohit Shetty, considering the filmmaker has made a lot of cop films, including the Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.  But there are some on Simmba, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Abhishek Upmanyu too. Take a look:

What is your opinion on the incident? Tell us in the comment section below.

