Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Ties With Mobile Brand ‘Oppo’ Because Of Its Chinese Connection?

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career. The actor who made his debut back in 2011 with the hit ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, in 9 years has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. Following his popularity and craze among youngsters, the actor has a huge demand in the advertising world too. He endorses some of the country’s most popular products and is also the face of some of the popular brands including the Chinese mobile brand, Oppo.

There have been strong speculations about Kartik Aaryan cutting off his ties with ‘Oppo’ following its Chinese connection. The speculation arose following his latest post that he shared on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan who has over 18 million followers on the photo-sharing platform yesterday shared a picture, seated on the inside railing of his balcony clicking pictures of the sky. However, the fact that the Lukka Chuppi actor was using an iPhone was not missed by his fans.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per various reports, the strong reason behind Kartik cutting off his ties with the leading Chinese mobile brand is because of the tension between India and China and our borders are under constant threat. Alos post banning 59 Chinese apps in India. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had passed a press statement urging actors to distance themselves from promoting Chinese products.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Kartik who was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, has 2 huge projects in his kitty; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!