Abhishek Bachchan is marking the beginning of his third decade in the industry with a long line up of projects. Starting with his digital debut, Breathe: Into The Shadow, the actor has The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas in his kitty. Talking to Koimoi exclusive, Abhishek Bachchan opened up on the release of both the films.

Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of the character from Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, is in the shooting stage. According to Abhishek Bachchan, a 12-schedule remains. As for Ludo, the film that has been shot was speculated to be opting a direct OTT release.

When asked about the two projects, and what he can tell us, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Right now not much. Because Bob Biswas we are still shooting. We had to cut short our shoot because of the lockdown. So we have around 12 days of work left on Bob. And Ludo, Anurag dada (Anurag Basu) is doing the post-production right now. So as and when he finishes the post-production. He will decide how he wants to release that film.”

In the chat further, the actor expressed that he is fortunate to work with Anurag Basu (Ludo director), Sujoy Ghosh and Diya Ghosh (Bob Biswas writer and director)

Abhishek Bachchan said, “These films are the ones I am honoured to be a part of. Anurag Basu is a director I have immense respect for and I was very keen that I get the opportunity to work with him. Sujoy (Ghosh) and I are dear friends and we have been wanting to work together for years. We finally got this opportunity. He has written this script but Diya (Ghosh) is directing it. So it’s wonderful. I am happy that I get to be a part of these films.”

The actor will be next seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows, that releases on July 10. His film post that, The Big Bull is set for a direct OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

