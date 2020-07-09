Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has dedicated his new post, where he lip-syncs to a song, to all the girls.

Varun was trying the new feature of Reels on Instagram while shooting this video. In the clip, Varun is seen lying on a couch and lip-syncing to the popular song “Lagdi Lahore di” from his film “Street Dancer 3D“. The original track is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar and became a raging party track ever since it was dropped.

Captioning the video, Varun Dhawan wrote: “Saare ladkiyon ko (to all the girls).”

In the video, the actor dances using hand movements to the lyrics of the song.

Varun Dhawan recently touched the whopping 30 million followers on Instagram. “30 MILLION #varuniacs… Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit,” he posted with the video.

On the film front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in “Street Dancer 3D” this year. His next film is “Coolie No 1” is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

“Coolie No 1” is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer that David Dhawan had directed himself in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan will be seen reprising the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May 2020 but has now been pushed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

