Jagdeep Funeral: Family & Bollywood Stars Bid Final Adieu To The Veteran Actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday following health issues. The 81-year-old actor who played Soorma Bhopali in the cult classic film Sholay had people mourning over his demise all over the world.

Reportedly, Jagdeep’s funeral was held today in Mumbai at 11:30 AM keeping in mind the rules of social distancing. Family members, friends, and Bollywood celebs joined to bid adieu to the actor.

Jagdeep’s son and actor Jaaved Jaaferi along with his family was spotted by the paparazzi and famous comedy actor Johnny Lever was also clicked. Have a look at the photos below:

As per the reports, Jagdeep was going through age-related ailments and took his last breath around 8:30 PM on July 8. The family hasn’t issued any official statement yet.

Earlier many Bollywood actors took to social media to share their grief. Shilpa Shetty who shared the screen with Jagdeep in Rishtey wrote, “Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji’s demise.I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being ️ Heartfelt condolences to @meezaanj, @jaavedjaaferi @navedjafri_boo & the entire family🏻 Sending love, prayers, & strength to cope with this difficult loss #RIPJagdeepJi”

Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter and wrote, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul”

May his soul rest in peace!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!