When Tom Hanks Praised Late Irrfan Khan: “I Always Think I’m The Coolest In The Room & Then He Walks In…”

Imagine Tom Hanks calling someone cooler than him; and that too, a Bollywood actor. Hard to believe right? But that’s how late Irrfan Khan was. He was indeed the coolest person in the room and here’s Forrest Gump actor sharing his thoughts on the same. Scroll to read.

Tom Hanks who turns 64 today, is one of the most versatile actors in the world. He has done some incredible work in the west including films like Forrest Gump, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Toy Story and Inferno to name a few.

Back in 2019, during an interview with the New York Times, Hanks recalled meeting and working with his Inferno co-star and called him the coolest guy in the room.

“Here’s what I hate about Irrfan Khan…I always think I’m the coolest guy in the room, and everybody’s hanging on to every word I say and everybody’s a little intimidated to be in my presence. And then Irrfan Khan walks into the room. And he’s the coolest guy in the room,” said Hanks during a press conference.

In fact, Hanks was so impressed with Irrfan’s acting style that he tried to copy him. “And as soon as I walked up to him I said, ‘Irrfan Khan, I’m going to steal from you everything I possibly can. I’m going to start speaking very quietly in films. I’m going to wear very nice suits. And I will draw out the last sound of every sentence that I say.’ And by doing that, I will be doing a very pale imitation of the coolest guy in the room,” Hanks said.

Before Irrfan Khan and Tom Hanks started shooting for Inferno, the Angrezi Medium actor received a handwritten note from the Forrest Gump actor which said, “This will be most pleasant movie to make, I think, provided you and I have a few more scenes together! If not, we will just have to save the world as is!”

Isn’t that sweet?

