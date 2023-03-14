Ever since the teaser and trailer of Bheed has been dropped online, the film has found itself surrounded by controversy. Many people are jumping the gun and calling the work as ‘anti-national’. This is clearly an illogical thing as the film is yet to release in theatres. Even veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has come out slamming those people who are spreading negativity about it. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Bheed is based on the Covid lockdown. It is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The teaser and trailer of the same was unveiled a few days back. As Anubhav is known for raising his opinions which aren’t well suited to the ideology of the ruling party in power, many believe that through his upcoming film, the director is trying to promote his agenda by slamming the present government at the cost of India’s image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, reacting to it, Pankaj Kapur, who plays an important role in Bheed, has come out bashing the people for spreading negativity about the film even before its release. While talking to Indian Express, he said, “You must realise that in our society, which is what you’ll also see in our film, that before a drop of rain happens, people will announce monsoons. We are so impatient and opinionated. Instead of being patient and saying, ‘Ok, let’s reflect upon what is happening’, we jump the gun. You can opine, but first watch the film?”

Pankaj Kapur added, “It’s ridiculous that one small teaser… And you start saying it’s a political film. It’s an analytical film that talks about the mindset of our society, how we think, how we reflect to a given situation! Very few films have shown authorities in a positive sense, the way this film has shown.”

Pankaj Kapur backed Anubhav Sinha as he feels that in Bheed, everything is shown in a balanced way and one must watch it before putting out opinions. “Once you see the film, you’ll realise it has been dealt with differently. He (Sinha) has used this now as a thought that did exist, but there’s also another thought that’s been incorporated in the film. Which when you’ll see will make you realize that human beings, at the end of the day, are all the same,” the veteran actor quoted.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals “Soni Razdan Wanted To Be Destroyed” After He Told Her Not To Come Close, Netizens Ask “Is This Even A News?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News