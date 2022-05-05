Panchayat 2: From Abhishek's Love Life To Phullera's Future - Here Are 5 Reasons To Look Out For Jitendra Kumar Starrer

The much-awaited returning season of Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video is scheduled for the 20th of May. If you haven’t yet watched this brilliant show, now is the perfect time to catch up with the rest of the world or simply, just refresh your memories. While the second season’s announcement has already created a lot of chatter and excitement among fans and the media, here are quick highlights from the first season.

Phulera Ki Yaadein: Watch out for the nuances of village life and of its people being beautifully portrayed in this series at the backdrop of a quaint little village – Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. It is quite heartwarming to see the lead character – Abhishek, falling in love with the place he used to detest. The scenes where he realizes that this is where he belongs, are gripping and would leave you teary-eyed. It would be interesting to find out what he would do for the Panchayat in the upcoming season. The gradually evolving chemistry between the characters lays out a beautifully woven & intricate fabric of the society, that forces you to see the vulnerability of a common man.

Panchayat ke log: Jeetendra is a gem and his performance without a doubt is praiseworthy in every way. Season 1 witnessed stalwarts such as Raghubir Yadav who sank into the character as if it were tailor-made for him and Neena Gupta with her limited screen time made her presence felt. Every other character too keeps us entertained throughout.

Abhishek’s Escape Plans: Our central character of the show, Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) never ceases to make us laugh with his funny escapades that revolve around leaving the Panchayat and getting a good city job. We can’t wait to see what he does this season! –

Dost ho toh Vikas Jaisa: Everyone needs a Vikas in their lives. Even if the whole world around you is not functioning correctly, having that one support system gives you much-needed hope in life.

Pyaar ki gunjaish?: The show literally saves the best for the last. The scene where Abhishek and Rinki bump into each other on the top of a water tank will awaken the romantic within you. While we don’t know for sure if there is a spark between the two, we will have to wait for the upcoming season to see how this new relationship blooms.

The sequel of this hilarious drama will reveal the story as it moves ahead from the point where Abhishek and Rinki bump into each other, generating a spark. The new storyline will dive deeper into the hilarious and innocent world of Panchayat and traverses through myriad layers of romance, drama and the formidable woman power (Neena Gupta) in the terrains of Phulera.

Until then, we can refresh our memory and watch a fantastic recap of the first season taking us avid fans through the incidents that left us asking for more.

