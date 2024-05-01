Ajay Devgn is having a rollercoaster ride this year, with two releases performing at two extreme ends. While Maidaan dilapidated at the box office, despite getting love from critics, Shaitaan, on the other hand, won the number game.

The Most Successful Hindi Film Of 2024

The horror flick helmed by Vikas Bahl is the most successful Hindi film of 2024, registering as much as 130% profit at the box office. A remake of the Gujarati horror flick Vash, it stars R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika in the lead.

Now the film is ready to arrive on OTT, and it could break some of the biggest records on that front as well. The horror flick draws its premise from the ancient superstitious techniques and tactics that are called black magic as well!

When & Where To Watch Shaitaan

Shaitaan arrives on May 3 and will be streaming on Netflix thereafter. Interestingly, the film was released on March 8 and is arriving after almost 2 months on the OTT platform, following the 8-week window.

Shaitaan Eyes Fighter

While Ajay Devgn’s horror drama has surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter at the box office, when it comes to churning out profit, it would be interesting to see if it surpasses Fighter’s Netflix debut numbers as well.

Fighter currently stands at number 2 with 5.9 million views in the first week. It is also the top trending film on Netflix, and it was released this year. But when it comes to Netflix’s arrival of films, Animal and Salaar also join this list, and Animal tops the list with 6.2 million views. Hopefully, Shaitaan will surpass at least one of these numbers.

Here are the first-week performances of all the films that were released on Netflix in the year 2024.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million Bhakshak: 2.4 Million Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million Salaar: 1.6 Million Merry Christmas: 1.2 Million

Shaitaan will start streaming on Netflix from May 3 onwards and will be a new addition to this list.

For more such recommendations, check out Koimoi’s section What To Watch.

Must Read: Vash On OTT: OG Inspiration For Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Finally Gets A Release Date – When & Where To Watch It Before The Remake Arrives!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News