Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, it also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja, and Tanuj Virwani. The film, which has a runtime of 130 minutes, mostly received positive reviews from critics. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions.

It has been more than a month since Yodha was released in theatres. Sidharth fans have been waiting for an update on its OTT release. Well, there’s some good news. The movie has finally arrived on a streaming platform. However, there’s a twist. Keep reading further.

Yodha Arrives On OTT

Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller movie is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. But, it is not available to watch for free, even if you have subscribed to the channel. Yodha is currently available for rent to the audience. So, if you want to watch the Sidharth, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani starrer, you will have to rent it for 349 Rs.

Once you rent the movie, you will have access to it for 30 days. However, once you hit the play button, you have 48 hours to watch the movie.

Yodha Plot/Synopsis

Meanwhile, Yodha is a story about a task force officer whose reputation is at stake. When his task force is dissolved, he is accused of planning a plane hijack to get back at the government. Sidharth, who plays Arun Katyal, not only has to prove that he’s clean but also save the lives of hundreds of flight passengers.

Watch the Yodha Trailer Below –

Usually, a movie on rent is made available to Prime Video subscribers after two weeks. However, if you are a fan and eager to catch up on the movie, you can rent it now.

