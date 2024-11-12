Sreeleela is set to appear in a unique dance number alongside Allu Arjun in the much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Recently, the filmmakers revealed her first look, which has already created a buzz among fans. But how much did the actress charge for her special appearance in the film?

Reports from Siasat state that Sreeleela received Rs 2 crore for her item number in Pushpa 2. This fee is notably lower than what Samantha Ruth Prabhu earned for her dance sequence in the first part of the movie. Samantha reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for her performance in the song “Oo Antava,” which quickly became a viral hit.

There were also rumors that Shraddha Kapoor was initially approached for the same item number. However, she reportedly asked for a much higher fee, which the filmmakers were unwilling to pay. Instead, they chose Sreeleela for the particular track titled Kissik.

Sreeleela’s involvement in the film was confirmed when Mythri Movie Makers shared her first look and welcomed her to the team. The official post read, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER 2024.”

As for the main cast, Pushpa 2 has some big names with equally big paychecks. Allu Arjun, who plays the lead role, reportedly earned Rs 300 crore for his part in the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her role, was allegedly paid Rs 10 crore, while Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist, received Rs 8 crore.



