Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has surprised everyone with its box office performance. Despite the presence of two strong competitors, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, the film has pulled off massive numbers and is currently the third highest-grosser among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases. Amid the glorious run worldwide, there’s an interesting buzz about the film’s OTT release, which suggests an extension of the premiere.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu entertainer exceeded all expectations. Right from the opening day, it performed much better than expected and achieved milestones. It defeated Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj and has already made hefty returns for the makers and buyers. As per the recent update, the film has gotten closer to the 250 crore milestone globally.

Considering the golden run in theatres, it was always expected that we would need to wait some time to watch Sankranthiki Vasthunam on the small screen. Now, as per the buzz doing rounds, the film will see a delay in its original release plans. It is learned that, just like most South films, this Venkatesh starrer was supposed to arrive on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. But now, the window has been extended to six weeks.

According to original plans, Sankranthiki Vasthunam was supposed to arrive on OTT by February 11. However, since it is still doing well at the box office, it is now expected to be released digitally on 25 February. Reportedly, ZEE5 has acquired the film’s streaming rights. Let’s wait for the platform to confirm the release date.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others in key roles. It was released on January 14 and enjoyed the benefit of the Sankranti festive season. Considering the reported budget of 50 crores, the film emerged as a huge success in the first week of its release. Not just in India but overseas as well, it has turned out to be a hugely profitable venture for buyers.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has already earned well over 200% returns at the Indian box office and became Tollywood’s first superhit in 2025.

