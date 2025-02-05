Sukumar’s blockbuster action thriller Pushpa 2 is now available for online streaming on Netflix. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released on the digital platform on January 30, 2025. In only four days, it has surpassed the first week total of Kalki 2898 AD, The GOAT, and many other Indian biggies. Scroll below for the Week 1 OTT verdict.

Clocks record-breaking views

As per Tudum by Netflix, Pushpa 2: The Reloaded Version has ranked second among the Global Top 10 non-English movies in its first week of online streaming. It garnered 5.8 million views in four days and left behind many trending titles, including Under Paris and The Sand Castle, among others.

Allu Arjun starrer is only behind Lucca’s World, which conquers the top spot with a staggering viewership of 8.4 million.

It is also to be noted that Pushpa 2 is trending #1 in as many as 7 countries this week. The action thriller has also ranked among the top 10 most-viewed titles on Netflix in 15 countries.

Pushpa 2 vs Indian biggies

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal clocked the highest viewership, with 6.2 million views in only three days. Pushpa 2 missed the second spot by only 0.1 million views as Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter leads with 5.9 million views.

Take a look at the top 10 viewership among recent Indian biggies in their debut week:

Animal: 6.2 million (3 days) Fighter: 5.9 million (4 days) Pushpa 2: The Reloaded Version: 5.8 million (4 days) Crew: 5.4 million (3 days) Lucky Bhaskar: 5.1 million (4 days) Dunki: 4.9 million (5 days) Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 million (4 days) Amaran: 4.1 million (4 days) Khel Khel Mein: 4 million (4 days) The GOAT: 3.8 million (4 days)

It has indeed been a smashing debut for Pushpa 2 on Netflix. Time will tell how many more records it breaks in the coming weeks.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between December 2, 2024 to December 8 2024, irrespective of the day they have arrived.

