Criminal Justice is a popular courtroom and crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar. The first season was released in 2019 and received tremendous reviews. The show has an exciting cast, with Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra being the consistent one. Well, get ready for more drama and thrills, as the makers just confirmed the fourth season.

Yes, Disney+ Hotstar confirmed there will be Criminal Justice Season 4. The makers have promised that the new season will be complex and keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show’s cast and related personalities have shared their excitement about the fourth season.

Criminal Justice Season 4 Confirmed

In an official statement, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Madhav Mishra, shares, “In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with Criminal Justice. I could not believe how much Madhav’s character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own, and every defeat felt like a personal loss. As we bring season 4 of Criminal Justice, we delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence. I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously.”

Applause Entertainment is the production house that backs Criminal Justice Season 4. The Managing Director of Applause said, “Our vision with Criminal Justice was to create a multifaceted legal dram, and our association with Disney+ Hotstar has helped us successfully achieve that. With each season, the show brings a case that challenges the complex moral dilemmas, and this season will push the boundaries even further. Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra has risen as a cult character, and as we announce Season 4 of Criminal Justice on Disney+ Hotstar, we intend to take it up a notch higher.”

The streaming platform also shared a promo featuring Pankaj Tripathi to announce season 4 officially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

There is no update on the release date yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Raj Thackeray’s MNS Termed Makers Of The Show As ‘Gujarati Insects’ Over Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Calling Hindi As Mumbai’s Common Language

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News