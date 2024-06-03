Kalyug fame Ssmilly Suri is back with a new film House Of Lies that is streeaming on Zee 5. Recently, the actress sat down for an exclusive heartfelt conversation with Koimoi and talked about the ever-changing dynamics of of the digital world after a plethora of OTT platforms have arrived.

The OTT and the big screen divide has played a very important role in the distinction of stars giving a voice and platform to the actors who are now legit OTT stars and the House Of Lies actress agrees to the recognition and acknowledgement that is endearing.

Talking about how OTT in India is trending the same way as Hollywood, Ssmilly Suri said, “I just feel, I mean, I’m not looking at it that way. But I just feel it’s become more like Hollywood, where the cinema is as big as TV. If you watch Jennifer Lopez doing an Atlas, or doing a film like Enough, or, you know, doing that film where she played a mom, I feel everybody is going to be playing a character.”

Ssmilly further asserted how OTT will always be parallel to watching the Khans on screen. Elaborating on the parallels, she said, “Of course, the big films like The Avengers, and the big films with Salman Khan, the armies (of stars) and, you know, the Shah Rukh Khan should always be on 70 mm. But I feel we will coexist; OTT will coexist.”

The actress even asserted how OTT has helped the industry financially and discussed, “It’s a great big market giving work to so many people. It’s very good for the economy. Also, I feel very important case. There are some films that can’t be made for cinema, right? Because of this, they can be made for OTT. Lots can be explored, and a lot of different content can be used on OTT.”

Ssmilly Suri even talked about how female superstars have found their footing on OTT, “there are so many lovely roles women are doing now. I think what Kareena did recently in her OTT launch. I would love to do something like that. I even loved Yami Gautam‘s Thursday.”

Ssmilly Suri is playing one of the suspects in a whodunit murder-mystery in House Of Lies. The actress is all set and charged for her next innings in the industry and we are looking forward to a lot of good performances by her!

