Horror flicks are having a great time at the summer box office this year. After Quiet Place Day One scurried past a significant box office $200 million worldwide milestone this week, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Nicholas Cage’s Neon Scarer Longlegs also broke a few records.

Longlegs earned a record-breaking $3 million in Thursday previews, surpassing Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate, a first for the distributor Neon. The film stars scream queen legend Maika Monroe as an FBI agent and Nicholas Cage as a Serial Killer, also collected $10 million on Friday, including the previews. The film’s opening numbers surpassed 2023’s Nun 2’s $922, 4777 as the biggest opening for an R-rated movie.

The high preview and opening gross indicate that the horror film may be headed for a huge debut weekend. The film, which has received good reviews, is estimated to earn around $20 million in the opening weekend.

Nun 2, despite being one of the best-performing horror flicks of 2023, earned $263 million at the global box office but underperformed during the opening day, raking in $922 477 from 722 theatres.

Meanwhile, 2023’s Insidious a Red Door made $15.3 million on its first day, including $5 million from previews, but earned $186 million worldwide. Longlegs’ impressive opening-day earnings indicate the film is on track to become the biggest R-rated horror movie of 2024.

Despite an 88% critic score, Horror fans were hard on Indie film on opening day, grading it with a C+ CinemaScore. Audiences were divided with their reception despite critics calling it “one of the most unsettling movies of the year.”

The film has landed an average 67% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. One audience in the review aggregator slammed the movie, saying, “Nice sets and scenery, storyline more muddled than scary, Nicholas Cage costume just dreadful.”

Longlegs is out in theaters now.

