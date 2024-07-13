Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. The actress’s intrepid humor has won over hearts around the globe. It’s hard to envisage the actress not getting along with anyone. However, the actress was once so furious with an A-list star that she called him out on stage in front of millions of viewers.

In 2014, when Jennifer Lawrence hit the Oscars stage to present the Best Actor award, she lost her cool when she furiously addressed a person in the crowd. Jennifer Lawrence, who couldn’t understand why Jared Leto, his mom, and his brother were laughing after she went on stage, went off script and said, “Why are you laughing? What, is this funny? I’m still watching you!”

Jared Leto later told Access Hollywood that Jenifer Lawrence’s anger toward him can be chalked up to a misunderstanding. Jared Leto said they laughed at Ellen DeGeneres hysterically mumbling “Don’t fall” to Jennifer Lawrence, who took a bit of a tumble on stage while accepting the Best Actress award in 2013.

Leto explained, “She said, ‘What are you laughing at?’ But what she didn’t know was that Ellen was on the side…making, pantomiming [motions like], ‘Don’t fall, don’t fall,’ and my mom and my brother are all cracking up.”

Leto quipped, “I guess we don’t have any manners. You can take them out of Louisiana, but you can’t take Louisiana out of them, right?”

However, Leto did not stop there. The “Dallas Buyers Club” star went on to joke “, You know, I’m starting to wonder if this is a bit of an act,” in reference to Jennifer Lawrence’s ungraceful moments on stage.

Must Read: From Kathryn Hahn To Maria Dizzia: Exploring The Full Cast List Of Agatha: All Along

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News