Jennifer Lawrence is one name that needs no introduction worldwide. She’s one of Hollywood’s most talented, highest-paid actresses, and we love her to death for more than one reason. She’s a prominent name in showbiz and the fashion industry and has walked the red carpet in some of the most iconic creations over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback to when JLaw proved white could look as s*xy as black, donning a pretty short Summer dress and nailing the high heels looks before it became a trend. Scroll below to take a look.

Jen enjoys a huge fan following among fans and on social media. The actress doesn’t have her official handle on Twitter or Instagram but has fan pages dedicated to her who keep track of her daily activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about the throwback pictures, Jennifer Lawrence in 2015 wore the prettiest white dress and stole the show with her fashion sense. She donned the outfit on her way to the Hunger Games exhibition in New York, and back then, the actress was allegedly linked to Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

Jennifer Lawrence’s dress had a figure-hugging bodice that complimented her curves, and she put her long and toned legs on display while styling the look with nude strappy heels. The beauty accessorised the look with a sling bag and a pair of huge sunglasses and looked as stylish as ever.

The No Hard Feeling actress kept her tresses open with middle-parting and soft waves at length; take a look at her pictures below:

White hot! #JenniferLawrence continues her Big Apple domination in floral-inspired mini-dress pic.twitter.com/Q8hUbIdXOz — Designer4less (@Designer4less09) June 30, 2015

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence making white the new BLACK before it became a viral trend worldwide? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: BTS’ V Looks S*xy Donning Skinny Pants Flashing His Radiant Smile & Making The ARMY Have A Slow Meltdown On Social Media, Girls, Are You Doing Okay?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News