After delivering an all-time grosser with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal has returned to the big screen in less than a month. His Thudarum has arrived in theatres today amid good expectations. The halo effect of Empuraan’s smashing collection and the encouraging day 1 advance booking of the latest release hint at a good start at the Indian box office. It’s clearly going to be the second biggest opener for Mollywood in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Early reception of the film

Released in theatres today, the Malayalam crime drama has received mostly favorable reviews so far from critics. Almost everyone is praising the performance of Mohanlal, who returns in a content-oriented cinema after the big-screen extravaganza like L2: Empuraan. It is also being hailed for the gripping narrative and thrill.

Even among the ticket-buying audience, Thudarum is enjoying mostly favorable word-of-mouth. Everyone is hailing Mohanlal, the actor, for his subtle yet powerful performance. So far, the film has been appreciated for its content, but still, for the actual word-of-mouth, we’ll need to wait until the end of the day.

Thudarum to record a good day 1 collection!

In Kerala alone, Thudarum closed its day 1 advance booking at above 2.30 crore gross, registering 2025’s second-best pre-sales in the state for Mollywood after L2: Empuraan. Even on BookMyShow, the response has been impressive so far. So, a good score is locked for the day.

As we shared in our prediction story, Thudarum aims for a start of 4 crores or above. With this, it will comfortably emerge as the second biggest opening at the Indian box office for Mollywood in 2025. As of now, L2: Empuraan is the top opener with 21 crore net. Bazooka’s 3.20 crore net holds the second spot.

The Mohanlal starrer will easily cross Bazooka today and grab the second biggest Malayalam opening of the year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

