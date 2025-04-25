The Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi period drama Akaal has gone onto become the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. However, it is still lagging behind recovering its entire budget. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Akaal Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Gippy Grewal starrer earned 14 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 12% since the film attained 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.13 crores. The gross collections equals to 8.41 crores.

Akaal has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores. The movie needs 2.87 crores to recover its entire budget. However, with the day-wise collections reducing now, this might be challenging.

But the silver lining here is that the Gippy Grewal starrer continues to garner a fairly positive word of mouth from the masses. This might lead to a boost in the collections. But it needs to happen soon since Akaal’s days at the box office is quite numbered now.

With its current India net collection of 7.13 crores, Akaal has managed to cover 71% of its budget. The Gippy Grewal starrer recently toppled the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The film’s 15-day collection is also leading by 32% from Gippy’s previous box office outing, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri which had garnered b in its 15 days.

Akaal has been directed and penned by Gippy Grewal himself. The movie also stars Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Khaira, Mita Vasisht, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Shinda Grewal. It has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

