The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw EJ and Cat finding common ground. On the other hand, Marlena advised Brady to protect Rachel amid the Kristen situation. Sarah asked for Xander’s forgiveness while Steve needed a favor from Kayla. Lastly, Thomas asked Chad if he liked Cat.

The drama, chaos, worries, and changing equations will get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Ari telling Holly not to give up on Tate. After that argument with Tate, Holly was left shocked. She couldn’t believe her boyfriend would behave this way and even blame her for interrupting a moment with Sophia. Tate lashed out at her, and she was left surprised.

Holly feels confused and hurt, assuming this is the end of their relationship. But Ari is right by her side, reminding her of their love and telling her not to give up on Tate. Will this advice help Holly continue to hold onto her relationship with Tate, not knowing what his plans with Sophia are? Or will she refuse?

On the other hand, Tate discreetly presses Sophia for answers. He is now playing a risky game of seduction with her, hoping to get answers about their baby. She lied to him about the child, and he knows he is hiding a lot of details. Tate is thus using Sophia’s feelings for him to get some answers.

But will his plan work, or will Sophia catch onto it? Meanwhile, Leo and Javi worry about their future with Tesoro. They have gotten attached to the baby boy who is actually Sophia and Tate’s child. They want to adopt and raise him, but they are aware that this is an almost impossible path.

What is in store for Leo and Javi? Elsewhere, Chanel asks Paulina to help her adopt a child. The former’s dream of adopting a baby with her husband, Johnny, has reignited, and now they hope to adopt Tesoro. Chanel is now in need of some help, and she is looking towards her mother, Paulina.

Will the mayor be able to use her power to help Chanel ensure she gets the child she wants to adopt? Lastly, Kate interrupts Anna and Tony’s evening. What exactly could this be about? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

