The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Gabi taking matters into her own hands. On the other hand, Alex advised Xander while Philip and Belle bonded. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel’s romantic plans got interrupted. Last but not least, Sarah vented her feelings to Marlena.

The drama, the tension, and the confusing feelings will only elevate further in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around residents of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 29, 2025

The final episode of the week features Holly confronting Sophia. She has had enough of her tricks and will make things very clear. Despite knowing that Tate is happy and in love with Holly, Sophia has been trying to insert herself into the equation, attempting to get close to him once again.

And Holly is not letting this happen. When she confronts Sophia and gives her a warning, what will it lead to? Will Sophia take the hint and sit down, or will this only spur her to do more to attain Tate? Is this the start of this love triangle? Especially with complications of Tate and Sophia’s newborn child?

On the other hand, Kayla gives Steve a hint. What could this be about? Is this related to his recent assignment for Gabi? Or their personal life instead? How will Steve react to it? Meanwhile, Brady gets unsettling news. Is this somehow related to Sophia and her massive web of lies?

Ever since he caught her lie, he has been adamant about knowing the truth. Did he get a clue? Will he figure out that she gave birth to a baby boy and then left him at a fire station? To add to it, she lied to Tate that she had given birth to a baby girl who was immediately adopted. Elsewhere, Cat asks EJ for a job.

Now that Marlena is on a long leave from the hospital, Cat is hoping that she can get some assistance from EJ and land a job. But will he help her, or is she on her own in this? Lastly, Gwen blasts Leo. They might have been best friends once upon a time, with secrets and memories, but not anymore.

They do not get along anymore and are often seen having frosty run-ins and fights with each other. What new drama will erupt between them? Keep watching Days of Our Lives to know more!

