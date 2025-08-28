In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Kayla made a suggestion to Stephanie. On the other hand, Brady shared his suspicions with Steve about Sophia and her lies regarding her and Tate’s baby. Alex apologized to Sarah. Lastly, Tate and Holly had a surprise run-in with Sophia.

The lies, the secrets, and the drama are sure to create massive chaos in the coming few weeks on the hit soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 28, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 28, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Gabi taking matters into her own hands. She had hired Steve to offer her some assistance in her alliance with Tony to reclaim the company. But he backed out, leaving her hanging and alone to do what was required. Now Gabi has to find another way to get intel.

The aim is to get rid of the Titan and DiMera merger. Now that she is taking matters into her own hands, what new plan will she come up with? Will she get closer to Xander and Philip to attain her goal? On the other hand, Alex advises Xander. The latter knows someone is snooping.

Xander found that somebody is investigating his company. And if that was not enough, he also has to deal with his personal life drama as the tension between him and Sarah just continues to grow. Will their separation finally become legal now? Will Alex be able to give Xander some valid advice?

Meanwhile, Philip and Belle bond. The two are single at the moment. Is this the moment the two reconcile and reignite their romantic connection? After all, they have been spending time together for the last few days. But will Gabi’s plans interfere with them potentially getting back together?

Elsewhere, Johnny and Chanel’s romantic plans get interrupted. Now that the trial is behind them, the couple is planning to spend quality time away from the noise. With all the charges dropped and Johnny proven innocent, this was the moment for him and Chanel to relax and celebrate.

But who has interrupted them? Lastly, Sarah vents to Marlena. Is this about her drama with Xander? Or is this about something else instead? Will she get some reprieve after venting out to Marlena? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to know more!

