Anime and manga are famous for having the most creative ways of portraying two people falling in love. No two anime couples have the same love story, and no two series share the same premise. What’s even more fascinating is that some of the best couples in the industry are not even from romance-centric anime. In action-packed anime like “Naruto” and “Full Metal Alchemist,” you’ll find some of the most adorable and desirable couples that have set the bar too high for the poor singletons.

Some anime couples on this list are from classic/OG romance anime that practically handed out love lessons during our childhood. Unfortunately, not every couple on this list gets a fairy tale ending, and while that ordeal is sad, it shows that love — even in anime — can be realistic if done right. Here are some prime examples of wholesome love in the anime world.

Usui Takumi and Misaki Ayazawa (Maid Sama)

“Kaichou wa Maid-sama!” It is one of the most famous rom-com anime of the late 2000s. It was released in 2010 and features some of the most absurdly comical main characters ever. The couple in question consists of Usui Takumi and Misaki Ayazawa, the top 2 students of Seika High and intense academic rivals (at least from Misaki’s end).

Usui is a nonchalant, mischievous, and downright annoying teenager who has made it his life motto to make Misaki’s life a living hell. He finds her little temper tantrums cute and follows her around, trying to get reactions out of her. Being highly competitive and fierce needs to be better than that. Little do they know, their funny exchanges are already laying the groundwork for a very adorable love story.

Watch the show on Crunchyroll.

Haruhi Fujioka and Tamaki Suoh (Ouran High School Host Club)

If you’re a fan of slow-burn romance (prolonged burn in this case), “Ouran High School Host Club” has got you covered. This 2002 comedy romance manga was adapted into an anime in 2006 and became the face of the Reverse Harem genre in the community. Haruhi Fujioka and Tamaki Suoh are two of the densest, most clueless people ever, and seeing them trying to navigate through their feelings is a feat.

Haruhi is a ‘commoner’ exchange student in the prestigious high school Ouran, surrounded by filthy affluent students with an abundance of free time on their hands. Fate brings her closer to the Academy’s very own Host Club, and she’s reluctantly roped into becoming a part of it. The self-proclaimed and downright flamboyant king, Tamaki Suoh, manages the host club.

“Ouran High School Host Club” is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Minato and Kushina (Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden)

With the rom-com out of the way, let’s dive into this list’s more severe and tragic love story. Minato and Kushina, Naruto Uzumaki’s parents, share the most wholesome and heartwarming history that ended with them together, regardless of how it ended.

It started when Kushina, the 9-tailed jinchuriki at the time, was forced to move into Konoha for her safety but found herself kidnapped. Minato was sent to rescue her, and his reliability and kindness made her fall in love with him. Minato actively reciprocated her feelings, and the two eventually got married and had Naruto.

“Naruto” and “Naruto: Shippuden” can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Edward & Winry (FMAB)

Romantics just can’t resist the charm of childhood friends turned lovers, and Edward and Winry from “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” nail this beloved trope to the most minute details. Winry, Ed’s automail mechanic, engineer, and childhood friend, is known for being loud, naggy, and hot-headed, which often leads to clashes with Edward, given his similar temperament. But despite their arguments and fights, Ed’s very protective of her and is willing to go to any lengths to keep her safe.

“Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood” can be viewed on Crunchyroll.

While plenty of fantastic anime couples are out there, especially in anime movies, these select few stand out with their well-rounded stories and, for the most part, happy endings.

