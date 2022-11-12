Kantara [Hindi] is continuing to collect over 1 crore at the box office, what with Friday numbers coming to 1.25 crores. This is quite good, considering the fact that the film is in fact running in its fifth week. What’s all the more remarkable is that there is absolutely no drop in collections when compared to the day before.

The film had brought in 1.25 crores on Thursday and now with Friday being the same as well, a good jump in numbers all over again is set for today and tomorrow.

The film has held on to its own despite Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing this Friday and bringing in very good collections that have gone past the double digit score. In fact there isn’t much difference with Uunchai either which on its first day has collected 1.81 crores. In addition to this there is also a plethora of other releases this Friday, and still Kantara [Hindi] is collecting, which yet again reaffirms that it’s a set film now.

It is fantastic to see how the numbers on the first Friday [1.25 crores] are not too far away from the opening day [1.27 crores] which shows how very good word of mouth has taken it this far. So far, Kantara has collected 71.25 crores and by the time the weekend is through, it would have gone past the 75 crores milestone.

