After collecting 1.81 crores on Friday, the need of the hour for Uunchai was to see a major jump in numbers on Saturday. After all, this one is a well mounted film and of course needs good returns theatrically as well. Moreover, the strategy of giving a controlled release to the film would also pay off only if there is a constant increase in numbers on a day by day basis, including weekdays which have to better than Friday.

Well, in that aspect, the Sooraj Barjatya directed film did succeed as it saw a huge jump in numbers with 3.64 crores coming in. The collections had to double up, considering the fact that despite a small release, it wasn’t as if the Parineeti Chopra starrer was showing full houses everywhere on Friday. Hence, capacity was there which means there was scope for the film to grow big. That indeed happened on Saturday which is such good news because otherwise films have typically seen only 20%-25% jumps in 2022 even with a low opening.

Uunchai has collected 5.45 crores so far and a similar kind of jump would be required on Sunday as well, considering screens and shows could well be increased. The film should cross 4.50 crores mark today but what would indeed help is a score in the excess of 5 crores as that would mean a major shift in gears when compared to Friday numbers [1.81 crores]. Once that happens, the base would be set for consistent footfalls from Monday.

