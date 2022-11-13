It’s turning out to be a good week for films all over again, and that too after long, what with new as well as holdover movies doing well. While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is showing fabulous collections, Uunchai is also growing well with every passing show. Meanwhile holdover release Kantara [Hindi] is not backing off as yet, what with collections being quite good in the fifth week as well.

On Friday, the film had collected 1.25 crores, which was the same as Friday, and now on Saturday the film has seen a jump all over again. The collections stood at 2 crores* and that’s good enough considering that audiences have choices available in newer releases as well. In fact to have as many as three films perform well simultaneously happens only during the festive season and 2022 has unfortunately turned out to be one such year when even holiday season has hardly seen any returns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rishab Shetty film has now reached 73 crores and today it will go past 75 crores mark for sure. During the weekdays, it would be tough for the film to keep collecting 1 crore each which means 80 crores milestone would be surpassed only during the sixth weekend. However, one waits for that to happen because then even the Hindi version would be officially a blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Uunchai Box Office Day 3: Jumps Quite Well On Saturday, Needs To Keep Growing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram