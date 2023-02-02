It was yet another huge day for Pathaan as the collections stayed quite steady. This is the eighth day of the film and that too bang in the middle of the week and still, the collections are more than the first day of all Bollywood releases in 2022, barring Brahmastra. It pretty much shows the kind of supremacy that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has enjoyed ever since its release and there are so many records that would be broken in weeks to come.

The film collected 18.25 crores on Wednesday and that’s a magnificent total indeed. The good part is that the film is not relying on advance booking any more and more than 80% of the collections are coming from the current booking. This shows that the film has been genuinely loved by the audience and it’s not the tickets booked in advance many days back that are bringing in the moolah. The good thing for the Yash Raj production is that it’s running at over 5000 screens which means capacity is not an issue and audiences are finding ample available seats and the collections are still staying on to be blockbuster by the close of day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan has now collected 348.50 crores and that’s yet another record achievement as the feat has been accomplished in mere 8 days. Even otherwise, the only Bollywood film to have crossed 350 crores milestone is Dangal (387.38 crores) and that number will be surpassed by Saturday, if not Friday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: John Abraham Beats KGF Star Yash & 10 More Actors In Star Ranking, Set To Cross Prabhas Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News