The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominations for its highly anticipated 14th edition. As the largest Indian film festival outside of Indian soil, IFFM continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This year, the festival proudly welcomes a new addition to its esteemed jury panel, the Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, renowned for directing acclaimed films such as “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Contract.”
IFFM is the only Indian film festival outside of the Indian soil that is backed by the government of another country and with that IFFM stands as a remarkable celebration of Indian cinema and cultural exchange. With its finger on the pulse of the industry, the festival has embraced the changing landscape of film consumption by introducing the OTT Awards in 2021. Now in its third year, the OTT Awards will honor outstanding achievements in three categories.
The IFFM advisory committee after meticulous consideration of hundreds of films and series from across Indian cinema, have finalized the nominations of films and series which have been released between 1st June 20222 to 31st May 2023. Leading the pack in the film categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress, are notable productions such as “Darlings,” “Monica O My Darling,” “Ponniyin Selvan,” and “Kantara.” These films have captivated audiences with their stellar performances, engaging storytelling, and artistic excellence. The nominations reflect the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, acknowledging the blockbusters and the indie gems on the same platform.
In the OTT category, series such as “Trial By Fire,” “Jubilee,” and “Delhi Crime Season 2” have garnered the highest number of nominations. These exceptional series have made a significant impact with their compelling narratives, outstanding performances, and remarkable production values. For OTT nominations, only series on platforms which are available to be streamed in the Australian market have been considered.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has consistently pushed boundaries and showcased the best of Indian cinema to a global audience. With the support of its dedicated jury and industry professionals, the festival continues to champion innovation, creativity, cultural diversity and inclusivity.
The winners of the prestigious IFFM 2023 Awards will be announced during the festival, at their annual gala night on 11th August 2023 which is set to be hosted at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, one of the world’s most sophisticated concert halls.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Best Film
- Bhediya – Hindi
- Brahmastra – Hindi
- Darlings – Hindi
- Jogi – Punjabi
- Kantara – Kannada
- Monica, O My Darling – Hindi
- Pathaan – Hindi
- Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 – Tamil
- Sita Ramam – Telugu
Best Indie Film
- Aatma Pamphlet – Marathi
- Agra – Hindi
- All India Rank – Hindi
- Family – Malayalam
- Gulmohar – Hindi
- Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) – Kannada
- Joram – Hindi
- Pine Cone – Hindi
- The Storyteller – Hindi
- Tora’s Husband – Assamese
- Zwigato – Hindi
Best Director
- Anant Mahadevan – The Storyteller
- Anurag Kashyap – Kennedy
- Ashish Avinash Bende – Aatma-Pamphlet (Autobio-Pamphlet)
- Devashish Makhija – Joram
- Don Palathara – Family
- Kanu Behl – Agra
- Mani Ratnam – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2
- Nandita Das – Zwigato
- Prthivi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
- Rima Das – Tora’s Husband
- Siddharth Anand – Pathaan
- Vasan Bala – Monica, O My Darling
Best Actor (Male)
- Dulquer Salmaan – Sita Ramam
- Kapil Sharma – Zwigato
- Manoj Bajpayee – Joram
- Manoj Bajpayee – Gulmohar
- Mohit Agarwal – Agra
- Paresh Rawal – The Storyteller
- Rajkummar Rao – Monica, O My Darling
- Rishab Shetty – Kantara
- Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan
- Vijay Varma – Darlings
- Vikram – Ponnyin Selvan 1 and 2
Best Actor (Female)
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2
- Akshatha Pandavapura – Koli Esru
- Alia Bhatt – Darlings
- Bhumi Pednekar – Bheed
- Kajol – Salaam Venky
- Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam
- Neena Gupta – Vadh
- Rani Mukherjee – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
- Sai Pallavi – Gargi
- Sanya Malhotra – Kathal
Best Series
- Dahaad
- Delhi Crime Season 2
- Farzi
- Jubilee
- SHE Season 2
- Suzhal: The Vortex
- The Broken News
- Trial By Fire
Best Actor (Male) – Series
- Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire
- Abhishek Bachchan – Breathe – Into The Shadows Season 2
- Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee
- Prosenjit Chatterjee – Jubilee
- Shahid Kapoor – Farzi
- Sidhant Gupta – Jubilee
- Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi
- Vijay Varma – Dahaad
Best Actor (Female) – Series
- Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire
- Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime Season 2
- Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2
- Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News
- Sriya Reddy – Suzhal: The Vortex
- Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2
- Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee
Best Documentary
- Against The Tide
- Dharti Latar Re Horo – (Tortoise Under The Earth)
- Fatima
- Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Towards Happy Alleys)
- To Kill A Tiger
- While We Watched
