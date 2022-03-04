One thing Shah Rukh Khan is widely known for (except of course acting) is his wit. It was just earlier this week that he held a #AskSRK session on his Twitter and left fans in awe. But do you know? The Pathaan actor once hit back at Amitabh Bachchan over the height of his wife Jaya Bachchan! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

There have been multiple memes around the height difference between Big B and wife Jaya. One often gets reminded of that scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham when the wifey climbs on a stool to help Amitabh with his tie. SRK, on the other hand, is lucky enough to have his wife Gauri Khan almost the same height as his.

Advertisement

It was back in 2005 when Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan graced the couch of Koffee With Karan together. KJo during the rapid-fire round asked Big B, “One thing about yourself that Shah Rukh doesn’t have?” To this, the megastar was quick to respond, “My height.”

Later, when it was Shah Rukh Khan’s turn and the actor was asked the same question, he responded, “A taller wife.” For most who don’t know Jaya Bachchan has a height of around 5’2” while Gauri Khan is about 5’3”. That was indeed a really witty response to come up with. Isn’t it?

Check out the viral video below:

But one has to not that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan share a mutual respect for each other and treat each other like family. Big B even went on to say that SRK is like his son.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund hit the theatre screens today.

Shah Rukh Khan recently released the release date of his comeback action film, Pathan. It is scheduled for Jan 2023 and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Brutally Trolled Anurag Kashyap’s Films, Saying “Mujhe Meri Picture Mein Gaali Rakhne Ki Koi Zaroorat Nahi Padti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube