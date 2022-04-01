Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the country who has delivered several hits in the last few years. His 2021 flick Sooryavanshi was the one to break the pandemic dry spell a few months back, also becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year. However, there was a time when a few of his movies did not work well not just in terms of BO collections but also receiving poor reviews from audience and critics alike.

For the unversed, in the year 2013, Akki featured in a sequel film titled Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, experiencing a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. Not only did the movie make disastrous numbers but it was also being reported that the producer Ekta Kapoor was quite upset with the film’s performance and promotions. Apart from Kumar, the movie also featured Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles while the direction was done by Millan Luthria.

According to a report published by India Today in 2013, Akshay Kumar was quite agitated with the fact that most critics did not give the film a decent rating. He was so miffed with the reviews that he reportedly even lashed out at the film critics for writing their opinion instead of understanding what the audience wants. He was of the stance that the audience is never wrong and hence, the critics should write about the people watching the movie.

The same report suggests that Akshay Kumar even commented on the knowledge of a few film critics at that time. He was, reportedly, of the opinion that some of them don’t know even the basics of filmmaking and are hence unfit to understand what the smart viewers wish to watch. He added at the end that he does, however, respect the critics that keep the viewers’ likes in mind.

