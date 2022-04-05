When The Kashmir Files had completed its three week run, it had seemed like the 250 crores mark would be reached in a jiffy and the celebrations would take place by the close of the fourth weekend itself.

However, that was not really the case as even though there was growth on Saturday and Sunday, it wasn’t the kind that was evidenced in the first three weekends when the film had gone on a rampage. In fact, it was on regular lines, as it used to happen with content-driven films during pre-pandemic and hence an overall slow down was felt.

This was the case on Monday as well when 1 crore* came in, which is in fact a regular drop when compared to Friday collections of 1.50 crores. Ideally, considering the fact that The Kashmir Files is anyways playing on a lower count now and even RRR (Hindi) has seen a drop with Attack – Part 1 not giving much of a competitor, the film should have been much closer to the Friday numbers.

That said, The Kashmir Files now stands at 246.03 crores* which means the film would need the weekdays to go by and then hope for a very stable fifth Friday before it can declare a 250 crores total. Of course, it will reach there eventually and that by no means lessens the kind of success that the film has been and the credibility that it has earned.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

