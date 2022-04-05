After enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office where even the 10th day stood at 20.50 crores, RRR (Hindi) stepped out of its daily double digit score for the first time with 7.50 crores* coming in. Now this isn’t as per the expected lines since so far the film had been doing superb and the collections were indicating a blockbuster in the making. Now that won’t really be the case as the film would have to end its theatrical run in the superhit zone.

On its second Friday, the film has collected 13.50 crores so though the trending so far had indicated that around 10 crores would come in on Monday, even while considering for a bigger drop, at least 8-9 crores were on the cards. Hence the kind of numbers that have come in are rather surprising. That said, in terms of absolute value, the figure is still good enough and it’s just the game of expectations that has come into play.

With this, it is now also certain that the film won’t cross the 200 crores mark today and instead would stretch to tomorrow. So far, the film has collected 192.09 crores and unless there is a miraculous turnaround today with a slight increase in collections when compared to yesterday (which won’t be the case today), the Ram Charan starrer would be short by 1-2 crores from the double century mark, a feat that would then be accomplished on Wednesday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

