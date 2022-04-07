Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ which releases on Friday. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Shahid spoke about not releasing the film on the OTT platform and instead of releasing it in theatres, now that they’re open and doing well. He also mentioned how RRR and The Kashmir Files have been doing so well in the theatres and that releasing Jersey in cinema halls is the right thing to do. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film was initially supposed to be released on December 31st and the makers pushed it due to the ongoing Omicron virus outbreak. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid opened up on the release date and said, “Aman (Gill, producer) and I were following Omicron very closely and we knew it was building very fast. We didn’t expect things to change drastically in such a short span, but when we did, we decided to defer our release.”

Shahid Kapoor continued and added, “We didn’t want to come with the film when the mood of the nation was not right. We took the right decision for the long-term prospects of the film.” The actor also spoke about how cinegoers are finally back to watching movies in theatres and also spoke about the response that films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and RRR had. “It’s great to see people go to the theatres,” he said.

Not just that, the actor also spoke on how the makers have been flooded with OTT release offers but chose to release it in the theatres.

Shahid Kapoor further explained and said, “Everybody just loves the film too much and we are confident of what we have made. We made this film with the intent of being viewed on the big screen. The emotionality of the film is such that it’s best when viewed with a group of people. Fortunately, Omicron finished soon. It was a tough period because the producer’s money was at stake. But we are now ready, with full power.”

Talking about tracking the box-office numbers, the actor concluded by saying, “Yes, I do. I mean, it might not be definitive of my decision-making process, but most actors do keep a tab of all the numbers.”

