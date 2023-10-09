It was yet another good day for Fukrey 3 as Sunday collections came to 4.11 crores. Compared to Saturday numbers of 4.02 crores, the growth on Sunday was limited. However that was expected too due to India’s first World Cup match, which kept a good chunk of audiences home from afternoon itself.

Ideally, the film should have crossed the 5 crores mark as that would have had a good ring to it. In fact if not the cricket match then 5 crores+ total was there for the taking as the trending has been decent to good for the Mridghdeep Singh Lamba film ever since its release. Nonetheless, it’s still doing an overall good business, which means there are nice profits to be made by all involved in the supply chain for the film.

The film starring Varun Sharma, Richa Chaddha and others has now reached 76.46 crores and even if there are drops evidenced from today onwards, a two week total of 85 crores is there for the taking. Post that it would be close watch for the film to gather those 15 crores more in order to reach the 100 crores mark. Just like Dream Girl 2 managed to do that in its final moments, Fukrey 3 should also manage that eventually.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

