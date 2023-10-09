Thank You For Coming has seen 4.42 crores coming its way after its opening weekend. The film had brought in 1.06 crores on Friday and followed it up with 1.56 crores on Saturday, which was a decent growth. The jump was lesser though on Sunday as audiences also had India v/s Australia match as another source of entertainment right from afternoon itself.

Thankfully though, the numbers still didn’t stay at the same levels as Saturday and did jump a bit on Sunday, what with 1.80 crores coming in. These are fair numbers, though if collections had crossed 2 crores each on Saturday as well as Sunday then things would have been even better as at least the 5 crores mark would have been crossed post the weekend. Right now, the collections have just about breached the 4 crores mark.

Currently standing at 4.42 crores, the Bhumi Pednekar starrer will now be aiming to keep scoring in that 1 crore range right from Monday to Thursday. It could have been possible had the jumps been bigger over the weekend. Hence, even if the footfalls remain similar to Friday, Thank You For Coming’s collections would be a tad lesser since ticket prices are less over the weekdays. A number in the vicinity of 75 lakhs would be the bare minimum requirement though for some sort of a run for this s*x comedy and one waits to see if that turns out to be the case.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming also saw Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra among others. The film is helmed by Karan Boolani, while Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor have produced it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

