Isha Ambani is known for her business wits and for being the heir to the Ambani fortune. But her love for fashion, couture, and diamonds has never been hidden from people. From walking the red carpet at Met Gala to wearing archival designs, she flaunts her love for fashion. But it looks like Isha is much like us; she borrows stuff from her mom’s closet. Isha recently wore emerald earrings worth 85 plus lakhs that her mother, Nita Ambani, wore to Anant Ambani’s first pre-wedding celebration.

During her brother Anant Ambani’s first pre-wedding bash, Isha Ambani’s stunning looks captivated everyone. Recently, she dazzled again as photos from Anant and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding bash surfaced online. Isha’s outfits for the second pre-wedding soiree were nothing short of classy, especially her look during Katy Perry’s performance, which left everyone in awe.

Katy Perry’s performance at the masquerade ball on Anant and Radhika’s cruise pre-wedding bash was a highlight. Her electrifying show and fireworks spark excitement. A Vogue photo shows the Ambani ladies cheering enthusiastically as Katy sings.

Isha, in particular, looked mesmerizing in a red strappy gown adorned with silver stone embellishments, complemented by soft makeup and a half-tied hairdo. Her choice of jewelry also caught her attention: an emerald choker with diamonds, matching emerald-diamond earrings, a pear-shaped diamond ring, and another large diamond ring. The jewelry, by American designer Lorraine Schwartz, is valued above 85 lakhs.

Lorraine Schwartz is a favored jeweler among celebrities like Beyoncé and Blake Lively, and she is known for her pioneering designs. Isha Ambani has worn exclusive pieces from Schwartz before, underscoring her preference for the designer’s work. Adding a diamond-embedded belt further elevated Isha’s look, adding a touch of luxury.

Interestingly, Isha’s emerald-diamond earrings at the masquerade ball were similar to those her mother, Nita Ambani, wore during Rihanna’s performance at Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding soiree in Jamnagar. Nita styled these earrings with a purple gown, looking regal.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Hastakshar ceremony, Isha wore an emerald jewelry set borrowed from her mother, Nita Ambani. This set included a large necklace, earrings, a maang teeka, and kadas, which Nita previously wore at Akash Ambani’s wedding with Shloka Mehta.

Even though the Ambanis are billionaires, borrowing from a mother’s closet is a cherished tradition, as evidenced by Isha Ambani’s choice to wear her mother’s jewelry.

