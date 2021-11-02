Salman Khan is the host everyone loves. It was during Bigg Boss 4 that the superstar took over the controversial reality show as the anchor and there was no going back. His salary has only witnessed a massive hike every single year and there’s no way that the makers are letting him go irrespective!

As most know, Bigg Boss was hosted by Arshad Warsi during its first season. It was Shilpa Shetty who took over the second. The third season witnessed Amitabh Bachchan stepping into the shoes. It was Salman who came for the fifth and continues to rule the show till date.

As we have previously informed you guys, Salman Khan is being reportedly paid a whopping sum of 350 crores to host Bigg Boss 15. It was said that the superstar had demanded a 15% hike in his previous salary. But do you know? All of this money could have been minted by Shah Rukh Khan.

We’re saying that because Shah Rukh Khan was initially offered the 4th season. The superstar was struggling with a shoulder injury due to which he turned down the offer. And guess what? It went straight to Salman Khan, who was quick to grab the opportunity.

Salman himself revealed it all during Bigg Boss 15 interactions. When asked about who he would pick as his vichitra Jodi inside the BB house (as per the theme of that season), Bhai jaan responded, “Sanjay Dutt and me. We hosted season 5 together. So, he is the best choice for me. Also taking you back, I will pick Shah Rukh Khan. Not many know that SRK was the original choice for Bigg Boss. But he had a shoulder injury (and so couldn’t do it) and so the offer came to me. I thank him for this”

But there’s no denying that no one could own the Bigg Boss stage like Salman Khan does. Isn’t it?

