Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ is scheduled for theatrical release on May 13, 2022.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his interest to join ‘One Mic Stand‘ after being impressed by the show’s massive success and called it an interesting concept. He shared a quirky video where he expressed his interest in being a part of ‘One Mic Stand 3’, as he said, “Call Amazon, check who’s doing Season 3 of ‘One Mic Stand’!”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media) and directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the film is an espionage thriller.

The film is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent for the first time, who leads India’s operations.

While Mission Majnu marks the Bollywood debut of south actress Rashmika Mandanna, it also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

