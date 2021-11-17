Actress Richa Chadha has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming series ‘Six Suspects’ and said that working with the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey.

Directed by the brilliant Dhulia, Richa plays an investigating officer in the series, which is a web series adapted from Vikas Swarup’s 2016 novel ‘Six Suspects’.

Speaking about her experience, Richa said: “This character is amazing. She has a lot of dignity. She fights without being aggressive to get to the truth. She has a lot of compulsions, both at work and at home.”

She added: “Working with the likes of Pratik Gandhi, Tishoo bhai, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav has been a wonderful journey. They’re all so good that I wonder if an understated and dignified character, like the one I play in this one will stand out. But that’s always good for the show.”

‘Six Suspects’ will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Talking about monumental developments in the OTT arena, Richa Chadha said, “All those who said that OTT can’t replace films are now scouting and running around to make OTT projects and expedite. OTT is the present and the future and it will keep evolving and expanding. With the entry of global giants into India, I think the overall standard of series will only improve.”

She feels that the medium has given us remarkable performances and prominent talents who were earlier not getting the right opportunity to exhibit their prowess. The actress adds, “It has brought a lot of amazing talent – like Prateik Gandhi, Jaideep Ahlawat and, (has) given the audience a chance to view their favourite actors like Shefali Shah and Manisha Koirala in newer roles. This is not to say that the cinema experience is now a thing of the past. No. I believe both will co-exist.”

Richa, who was last seen in ‘Candy’, a Voot series, is currently gearing up for a string of projects in the pipeline that include ‘Six Suspects’ and ‘Inside Edge’. She will also be seen donning the producer’s hat for her maiden project titled ‘Girls will be Girls’.

