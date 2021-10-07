Advertisement

Actor Akshay Oberoi who is playing an interesting role in the much talked about sports drama ‘Inside Edge’ has begun the dubbing sessions for its Season 3.

Akshay has films like ‘Gurgaon’, ‘High‘, ‘Flesh’, ‘Madam Chief Minister’, ‘Chote Nawab’, and ‘Illegal’ to his credit.

Advertisement

Sharing his excitement for the third season, Akshay Oberoi said, “Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and with its dubbing, I got to revisit it. I am thrilled about the series edging towards its release.”

Recently Akshay Oberoi was honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards this year and he bagged the award of ‘The Most Enterprising Actor Of The Year’.

Talking about the same, Akshay shared “I feel honoured and happy to receive this award. I thank viewers for showing me love and appreciating my performance in every project. There is nothing more satisfying than to see the audience enjoying my work and connecting to the characters I’ve played,” shared Akshay Oberoi.”

Akshay Oberoi has some exciting upcoming projects that includes ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’, ‘Illegal Season 2’ and ‘Inside Edge Season 3’.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan In KBC Lost His Mind Because Of A Confused Contestant & Said, “Main Nahi Khel Raha”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube