Advertisement

Netflix series Scared Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait in prominent roles, is one of the most searched web series online. The series also set a new benchmark in the industry for OTT and was watched over 190 countries.

While all the actors in the webseries gave a commendable performance, Saif who played the role of a troubled police officer Sartaj Singh received widespread acclimation for his performance. The Bollywood star once revealed his favourite portion from the series.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan said that Sacred Games has the “the best and most adventurous piece of writing” he’s ever been involved with. Not just that, when asked about his favourite scene, he said, “When Kukoo reveals her gender to Gaitonde, that scene is so disturbing and lovely. I’ve never seen anything like this in international cinema. I think that’s why we were nominated for an Emmy.”

For the unversed, the scene in question was one of the most emotional and powerful moments between Kukoo and Gaitonde in the series. In the scene, Kukoo can be seen crying inconsolably as she talks about not being able to fulfill Gaitonde’s ambition of bringing up a family together. When Gaitonde asks her the reason behind it, Kukoo removes her robe to reveal her gender to him.

Even Kubbra Sait, who played the role Kukoo in Sacred Games, also opened up about shooting for her frontal nudity scene. In conversation with Times Now, she said, “He (Anurag Kashyap) made me do the scene 7 times – every time after the scene, he’d come to me and say I am making you do this so many times, sorry haan… don’t hate me, I know you hate me, don’t hate me. I would literally fall on the floor crying every time. He made me cry real-time 7 times. And when we finished the scene, I was still crying on the floor and he hugged me and said I love you so much and thank you for giving me this scene. I walked out of the room and everyone clapped, I didn’t know it was so beautifully done.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Trend The Lion King Clip To Extend Their Support To The Superstar & Aryan Khan



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube