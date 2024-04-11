Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened in the theaters, and the film, with its very first show, has to gear up to face brickbats. The film has opened to bad reviews, and a clash with Maidaan would certainly not help Ali Abbas Zafar’s action-biggie.

However, the worst has happened already, with a trade analyst hinting that the advance booking numbers for the film might be fake. The action biggie, also starring Tiger Shroff, was trending better in terms of advance booking for day 1.

As per reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan closed the advance booking for day 1 with almost 5 crore worth of pre-sales at the box office, but this might not be entirely true, since trade analyst Nishit Shaw decoded how an 80% booked show on Book My Show for the first day first show of the films actually looks!

Nishit Shaw took to his X account and exposed the ground reality of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 8 am show that looked 80% occupied on BMS. The trade analyst wrote, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 8 am show issue at @IndiaCinepolis. Staff informed spectators that it was an issue on the distributor’s end. And that the movie will be delayed by 30 mins. Why list the show in the first place!! First cancellation and then this. There are too many hassles, tbh.”

Commenting on the number of actual people watching the film, he further wrote, “To my surprise, the hall is shown full on BookMyShow’s seat map but is empty with hardly 15 people only. And since 8 am, the screen has been off, and everyone is just waiting. Highly disappointing experience.”

A one-hour delay made him lose his patience, and he finally wrote, “Most irritating experience ever, tbh. @IndiaCinepolis, it has been 30 mins. You need to issue a full refund to everyone. First, BOOKMYSHOW shows 80% of tickets sold, and then here, there are hardly 10 people even after 8:30 am. No ads, nothing. Just a blank screen. STAFF INFORMED MORE 30 mins delay. HORRIBLE EXPERIENCE MAN. SIMPLY IRRITATING. IT MEANS MY 8 am show will start at 9 am now. No calls/messages, nothing. SAD.”

He even shared a video from the theater as a proof.

Most irritating experience ever tbh. @IndiaCinepolis it has been 30 mins. You need to issue full refund to everyone. First BOOKMYSHOW shows 80% tickets sold and then here there are hardly 10 people even after 8:30am. No ads nothing. Just blank screen. STAFF INFORMED MORE 30 mins… pic.twitter.com/L5RU44fQ16 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 11, 2024

This, as expected, opened the Pandora box of corporate booking scams yet again as social media users applauded the trade analyst for this brave disclosure. A user wrote, “80% tickets showed in Book My Show & there are hardly 10 people even after 8.30 Am. In a great way, Nitish #BMCM’s corporate booking has been exposed.” Another comment read, “Good work bro. Exposing Corporate booking tactics.”

However, another user shared an entirely stark experience and wrote, “From Jaipur PVR facing screening issue, now PVR team shifted all of us to Luxe screen, and it’s a houseful.”

Hopefully the film opens to decent numbers, taking full advantage of Eid. Have a look at our review for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here.

