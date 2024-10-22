Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan is possibly in its last leg at the Indian box ofice. The action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel has been struggling to find audiences amid the mixed word of mouth. The second weekend arrived with some relief, and it looks like the 175 crore mark may be achieved. Scroll below to know the updates on day 12.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide on October 10, 2024. It witnessed a box office clash with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra in India. Released on the occasion of Dussehra, the action drama scored a good opening weekend but eventually slowed down in the first week. The second weekend brought some relief, raising hopes for a decent lifetime total.

Box Office Collection Day 12

On day 12, Vettaiyan has made earnings of 2 crores in all languages at the Indian box office. It witnessed a drop of 25% compared to 2.70 crores accumulated on the second Friday. The overall collections after the second Monday come to 138.28 crores.

Vettaiyan is now pacing towards the 150 crore mark, and hopefully, that feat will be achieved before the start of the third weekend. Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office below:

Day 1 – 32 crores

Day 2 – 24 crores

Day 3 – 27 cr o res

cr res Day 4 – 23 crores

Day 5 – 5.35 crores

Day 6: 4.41 crores

Day 7: 4.17 crores

Day 8: 3.10 cror e s

cror s Day 9: 2.70 crores

Day 10: 4.50 crores

Day 11: 5.45 crores

Day 12: 2 crores

As visible, the film has been witnessing a downward trend with each passing day. When one considers an individual run, the numbers are decent. But a film starring Rajinikanth as the lead should have ideally brought in much better figures.

Vettaiyan is also made on a staggering budget of 300 crores, which means there’s a long way to recover the budget.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

