Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimrii led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has witnessed some growth on second Saturday. The comedy-drama was expected to become a blockbuster at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, that is far from the case, as it struggles to find audience. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 9.

After the blockbuster success of Stree 2, massive expectations were pinned on Rajkummar Rao. He was returning to the comedy genre, and the trailer looked promising. Triptii Dimri was roped in as the leading lady, who is basking on the success of Animal and is currently much in demand. Unfortunately, the storyline was weak, and the mixed word-of-mouth impacted the ticket sales.

Box Office Collection Day 9

As per the latest trends flowing in, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has added box office collection in the range of 2.20-2.40 crores on day 9. It has witnessed a growth of 57-71% compared to 1.40 crores (estimates) earned on Friday. The overall collection after the second Saturday comes to around 29.19-29.39 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video below:

Day 1: 5.71 crores

Day 2: 7.06 crores

Day 3: 6.40 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.15 crores

Day 6: 1.87 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Day 8: 1.40 crores

Day 9: 2.20-2.40 crores (estimates)

Close to recovering its budget

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. This means, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial only needs 0.80 crore more to recover its 100% cost at the box office and enter the safe zone. The journey may not have lived up to the expectations but at least the producers will not face any loss.

Competing with two others at the box office

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri arrived in theatres in a clash against Alia Bhatt’s Jigra. It took the lead on the opening day, but the box office collection gradually dipped. Both the films have been underwhelming at the ticket windows.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is also competing with Amitabh Bachchan & Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan. But the action drama has just been another disappointing Dussehra release, struggling to recover its budget!

