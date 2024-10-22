The Fahadh Faasil starrer Bougainvillea has been an impressive offering at the Malayalam box office. The movie witnessed a stellar opening of 3.30 crore, surpassing our expectations. And now, as it completes 5 days since its release, the film seems to be going steady and inches towards the 30 crore milestone in its worldwide collections.

Bougainvillea Box Office Day 5

On its 5th day, the India net collection of the psychological thriller comes to 12.80 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 15.10 crore. The movie earned around 13.20 when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Fahadh Faasil starrer now amounts to 28.30 crore. The film is inching towards the 30 crore milestone. A consistent box office graph might lead to this target soon.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net- 12.80 crores

India gross- 15.10 crores

Overseas gross- 13.20 crores

Worldwide gross- 28.30 crores

Bougainvillea Yet To Recover Its Budget

The Fahadh Faasil starrer is yet to recover its budget. The movie is mounted at a scale of 20 crore. With its current India net collection of 12.80 crore, the film has managed to cover 36% of its budget, which is also not bad. It needs around 8 crores more to recover its budget and hopefully manages to do so soon.

About The Movie

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Bougainvillea also stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad. The music has been composed by Sushin Shyam. The movie is based on the novel Ruthinte Lokam by Jose.

